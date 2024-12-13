New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Mihail Popsoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, will be on an official visit to India from December 15 to 17, 2024.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release said that the official schedule begins on Sunday, December 15, with Popsoi arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, at 05:15 am (IST).

Later in the evening, at 08:00 PM, he will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hotel ITC Maurya.

On Monday, December 16, Popsoi will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.

The visit will conclude on Tuesday, December 17, with Popsoi's departure from Delhi.

Notably, earlier in October, the second India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held in New Delhi, which featured discussions centred around enhancing political relations, trade, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

The Indian side was led by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA and the Moldovan side was led by Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moldova.

Sharing pictures on X, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "2nd India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA and Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova."

"Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties. Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed," the post further said.

During the FOCs, both sides held discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues. Bilateral discussions included political relations, trade, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts. Co-operation between the two countries in international and multilateral fora was also discussed, the MEA said in a press release.

India recognised Moldova on December 28, 1991 and diplomatic relations were established on March 20, 1992. The relations between both countries are friendly and cordial and cooperate well on matters of mutual interest at multilateral fora, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

In April 2023, Moldova announced its decision to open an embassy in India. The Moldovan Ambassador arrived in India in June 2023. India accredits its Ambassador in Bucharest to the Republic of Moldova. (ANI)

