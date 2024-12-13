Geneva, December 13: At least three feminist activists were detained on Friday after vandalising a monument outside the United Nations complex in Geneva to protest Russia's war against Ukraine and what they see as the UN's failure to stop the conflict. Two topless women with the group FEMEN, which is known for its provocative protests, used a chainsaw to cut into the wooden sculpture known as the “Broken Chair.”

One woman with white flowers in her hair left several large gashes in a leg of the sculpture, a 12-metre tall giant chair with a broken leg. The artwork symbolises the dismemberment caused by land mines and is a call to ban the devastating weapons, which have also been used in the war in Ukraine. The two women wore bands in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag on their legs. They had words including “stop mines” and “F—- russia” painted on their bare chests and backs in near-freezing temperatures, and shouted expletives repeatedly against the United Nations and Russia. Russia-Ukraine War: Donald Trump Calls for Immediate Ceasefire, Says US Withdrawal From NATO Possible.

They declined to speak to reporters afterward. At least three women — including a colleague of the two demonstrators — were later detained by police officers in three cars. “The UN was created to ensure peace, but its failure to stop the aggressor only adds to the tragedy of symbols such as the Broken Chair, a reminder of the human suffering caused by anti-personnel mines," a statement from the group read. Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky Puts Forward New Conditions on Ceasefire, Moscow Stays Silent.

Topless Women Protesting Ukraine War Detained

The group called for the expulsion of Russia from the United Nations over its war in Ukraine, which involved a full-scale invasion in February 2022. "Ukraine has become a victim of betrayal and military aggression, and the world cannot cover itself with monuments, remaining indifferent while we are being destroyed,” it said.

