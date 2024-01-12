Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed that it has destroyed more than 700 rocket launchers belonging to Hamas since the beginning of the fighting in Gaza three months ago.

The IDF said it is working to destroy Hamas' rocket-launching capabilities and thwart continued firing at civilian targets in Israel.

Also Read | Bat Virus in Thailand: EcoHealth Alliance Researchers Discover Deadly Bat Virus with Zoonotic Potential in Cave, Reports.

IDF fighters are operating in the Gaza Strip, confiscating many hundreds of rockets, including long-range rockets, and uncovering and destroying rocket launchers.

Forces of the IDF's Golani Infantry Brigade's combat team located rocket launchers loaded and ready to launch towards Israeli territory hidden inside a cemetery and destroyed them without causing any damage to the cemetery

Also Read | Who Are Houthis? Everything About Rebel Group That Sparked US and UK Strikes Amid Red Sea Crisis.

Also, the terrorist organisation Hamas was detected firing rockets from behind a school and a mosque in the Gaza Strip. The launchers in the area were destroyed and continued firing into Israeli territory was prevented. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)