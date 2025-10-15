New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the Indian delegation for the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held in Kampala, Uganda, on October 15-16, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Ministerial will be preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on October 13-14. The statement said that Secretary (West) Sibi George will represent India at the SOM.

Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26. The statement further added that the Mid-Term Ministerial will be held under the theme "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence."

India is a founding member of the movement, which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. The MEA noted that India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.

The statement also mentioned that Kirti Vardhan Singh is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States during the visit.

Ahead of the Ministerial, Secretary (West) Sibi George has been engaging in a series of discussions on behalf of India at the Senior Officials' Meeting. The MEA shared in a post on X on Monday that Sibi George held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SOM in Kampala on October 13, setting the stage for Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh's participation in the Ministerial later this week.

According to the MEA, Secretary (West) held bilateral meetings with the heads of delegation of Brunei, Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Indonesia, Kuwait, Lesotho, Malaysia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Uganda. These meetings focused on strengthening cooperation and shared priorities within the NAM framework.

While in Uganda, the MEA noted that MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States to further enhance India's engagement with developing nations.

Prior to his visit to Uganda, Singh was in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for the Gaza Peace Summit.

In a post on X, the Minister shared details of his engagement at the summit, saying, "It was a privilege to meet with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East." (ANI)

