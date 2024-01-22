Kampala [Uganda], January 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday offered prayers at Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal in Uganda's Kampala. Muraleedharan's visit to Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal coincides with Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir.

Taking to X, Muraleedharan stated, "Blessed to visit Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal, Kampala, Uganda coinciding with #PranPratishthaRamMandir. Establised in 1925 and renovated in 1961, the new structure is a replica of Somnath Mahadev Jyotirlinga Temple, Gujarat, constructed with no single iron bar."

Earlier in the day, Muraleedharan virtually watched the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with thousands of Indian community members at the Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal in Uganda on Monday.

"Historic. Joined thousands of Indian community members in Uganda to witness the #PranPratishthaRamMandir at Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal," the MoS wrote on 'X'.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled on Monday at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the ceremony.

V Muraleedharan, who is on a visit to Uganda from January 20-22, on Monday met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Kampala, Uganda, on the sidelines of the Third South Summit.

"Pleased to meet President of Sri Lanka, H.E Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda," MoS Muraleedharan wrote on 'X'.

Muraleedharan also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Uganda and hailed them for their significant contribution and the unlimited trust and confidence they enjoy from the leadership.

Taking to X, the minister spoke about his interaction, saying, "Good to reconnect with Indian community in Uganda. What sets the community apart in Uganda is their significant contribution and the unlimited trust & confidence they enjoy from the leadership. Encouraged them to continue their valuable efforts."

During the event, the members of the community also performed a cultural dance and a young child gifted a pencil sketch to the minister.

"Commend young Soorya for the beautiful pencil sketch and appreciate community members from Uganda for splendid cultural performances," the minister posted on X.

Separately, the minister also held a meeting with the foreign minister of Equatorial Guinea, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue and both leaders affirmed their desire to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

"FM Simeon Oyono Esono Angue of Equatorial Guinea and I had a good meeting on the sidelines of the third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda. A strong desire on both sides to expand bilateral cooperation further," the minister posted on X.

On Sunday, MoS Muraleedharan actively participated in diplomatic discussions.In a series of social media posts, Muraleedharan shared insights into his meetings with key representatives from Somalia, Oman, and Botswana.

The minister had a "good meeting" with Somalia's Deputy PM Salah Ahmed Jana. Highlighting Jana's affinity for Hindi and India, Muraleedharan discussed various matters aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

In another engagement, Muraleedharan met with Khalifa Alharthy, the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman.

"Happy to have met HE @KhalifaAlharthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Foreign Ministry of Oman on the sidelines of South Summit in Kampala, Uganda," the MoS MEA also posted on X.

Further, Muraleedharan met with Lemogang Kwape, the Foreign Minister of Botswana, during the South Summit in Kampala. The discussion centred around the positive impact of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships.

"Pleasure to connect with Botswana FM Dr Lemogang Kwape on sidelines of South Summit in Kampala. Reassuring to hear about positive impact of ITEC & ICCR scholarships. Appreciate his ideas for elevating bilateral partnership in agriculture, food processing,health & education," said Muraleedharan in another post on X. (ANI)

