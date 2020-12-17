Moscow [Russia], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 76 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,171, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

Also Read | Kenyan Man Cholo Abdi Abdullah Charged With Plotting 9/11-Style Terror Attack on US on Behalf of Al-Shabab.

In the previous day, 73 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)