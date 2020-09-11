Khost [Afghanistan], September 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed and eight others injured as a motorbike bomb struck a wedding party in eastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Haider Adel said Friday.

The wedding party was underway in Satar village outside the provincial capital Khost city, when an explosive device planted on a motorbike went off, killing four on the spot and wounding eight others, all civilians, the official added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility. (ANI/Xinhua)

