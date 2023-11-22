San Francisco [US], November 22 (ANI): Elon Musk has announced that his X Corp will donate all revenue the social media platform generates from advertisements and subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel as well as to the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza.

Musk announced his intent to donate the revenue in an X post on Tuesday.

"X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza" Musk said in his post on X.

"We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else" he siad in a follow up post on X.

Musk's move came amid media reports that the American Billionaire had expressed support for an alleged antiSemitic post on X. Musk had responded to the claims calling them bogus.

"This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antiSemitic. Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all" Musk said in his post on X.

The announcement comes as the heavy fighting between the Israeli forces and terror group Hamas, which largely rules Gaza.

Thousands of people have been killed in Israeli ground offence in the tiny but densely populated Gaza Strip, since the Ukraine-Hamas war started on October 7.

Israel believes that Gaza's biggest hospital Al Shifa is being used by the Hamas militants as a safe shelter, a claim that Hamas have been denying.

Last month, Elon Musk announced that his satellite internet constellation Starlink would support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.

Starlink is a satellite network developed by Musk's space flight company SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote and interior locations. (ANI)

