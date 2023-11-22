Jakarta, November 22: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku on Wednesday, but it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology agency said. The earthquake occurred at 9.48 a.m. with its epicentre situated at 68 km northwest of West Halmahera Regency in the sea with a depth of 109 km, Xinhua news quoted the meteorology agency as saying. Earthquake in Indonesia: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Maluku Province, No Tsunami Alert Issued

The tremors were also felt in a nearby province of North Sulawesi, it said. The meteorology agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami as the tremors would not trigger giant waves. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Hits Timor Region

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has been frequently stricken by earthquakes for its location on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

