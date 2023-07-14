By Ravi Khandelwal

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Muslim World League Secretary General Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa has said that Muslims in India are proud of the country’s constitution, have a brotherly relationship with fellow citizens and that leadership of the community is active members of the society.

He said if there are some differences, these should be discussed within the constitution.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said that Islam rejects any ideas “that promote clashes between people and all ideas that promote terrorism or extremism”.

Al-Issa said he had very “fruitful” and “successful” meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He described India’s Constitution as “inclusive and all-encompassing”.

“Muslims who live in India are proud of their constitution and also they have brotherly relationship with fellow citizens. And of course, we say that the issues there might be some differences, these issues should be discussed within the constitution, in the framework of love and brotherhood that they share,” Al-Issa said.

Al-Issa, who is also Chairman of Organisation of Muslim Scholars, referred to his friendship with “Islamic leadership” in India.

“We have met even previously and these Islamic leaders represent the wisdom of the religion, and also the wisdom of having outreach with others and they represent the true understanding of the religion,” he said.

He said the “Islamic leadership” in India is very proud of being Indian citizens and active members of the Indian society and the brotherhood that they share with their fellow citizens.

“And yes, they are proud of their constitution,” he said.

Al-Issa, who is considered one of the strongest voices on moderate Islam from Saudi Arabia, said his country’s relationship with India has grown more stronger in recent times.

Muslim World League (MWL) is an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and represents Muslims worldwide. Al-Issa is on a five-day visit to India that began on July 10.

“I am very delighted about this visit. During this visit, we had very important meetings and I was delighted to meet leadership from the political field and also religious leadership and all these meetings were very enriching. We discussed many important issues that concern the harmony of the national societies and the peace of our world,” he said.

Al-Issa said his visit to India “is a visit to our friends here”.

“I am very delighted for this visit. During this visit, of course, we had very important meetings and I was delighted to meet leadership from the political field, and also religious leadership, and all these meetings were very enriching. We discussed many important issues that concern the harmony of the national societies and the peace of our world.”

He said he has had friendship with some of the leaders he met and this includes some members from the Hindu community.

“This visit was a renewal of this friendship,” he said.

Al-Issa said he discussed a variety of common issues during his meetings with PM Modi and President Murmu.

He also referred to the significant lectures he delivered including at the Islamic Centre in Delhi.

“We discussed very important issues. I mentioned and talked about Indian wisdom. And how this Indian wisdom manifests in the Constitution of India which is an inclusive and all-encompassing Constitution,” he said.

Asked how his visit will help strengthen the long-established relations between India and Saudi Arabia, he said the ties between the two countries were getting stronger.

“I will answer these questions as a Saudi citizen and I know between these countries there is a very strong relationship which has grown even stronger in recent times. And the leadership of two countries is engaging very wisely in this regard. During my meeting with the Prime Minister, I listened to his views on these relationships, further promoting these relationships, so that the common interests of two countries can be achieved. I had an amazing meeting with the Prime Minister and we discussed common issues together,” he said.

Al-Issa called on President Murmu and PM Modi on Wednesday.

PM Modi had said he and the Secretary General of the Muslim World League held talks on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Welcoming Dr Al-Issa on his first official visit to India, President Murmu said that India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue.

She said India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity and noted that over 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters “make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world”.

The President said that India and Saudi Arabia both condemn terrorism in its all forms and are calling for ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism.

The two leaders agreed that there is a need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, and this is possible only by engaging with moderate schools of thoughts.

President Murmu appreciated Dr Al-Issa’s stand against extremism, terrorism and violence. She expressed confidence that his visit to India would provide more avenues for collaboration with the Muslim World League. (ANI)

