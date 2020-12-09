Yangon [Myanmar], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 103,166 as of Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 1,427 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country.

The death toll of COVID-19 reached 2,174 with 23 newly reported on Wednesday in the country, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, 81,715 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. A total of 1,351,918 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

