Washington, December 9: US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said he will sign an executive order on the first day of his presidency, mandating the wearing of face mask in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Joe Biden also said he will make a direct appeal to Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days after taking office, adding that he will reach out to governors and mayors for this purpose. Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy in Joe Biden's Health Team, Anthony Fauci to be Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19.

"My first 100 days is going to require I am going to ask for a masking plan. Everyone, for the first 100 days of my administration, to wear a mask. It will start with my signing an order on day one to require masks, where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel, on planes, trains and buses. I will be working with governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities," Biden said. COVID-19 Vaccine Will Not Be Mandatory, Says US President-Elect Joe Biden.

He has made clear that it will be a top priority for his administration to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 15 million people in the United States, with 2,86,461 deaths. "We are going to require masks wherever possible, but this goes beyond government action. And so, as a new president, I am going to speak directly to the American people, and say what I am saying now: we need your help," Biden said.

Joe Biden to Sign Executive Order to Make Mask Compulsory For 100 Days:

On day one, I’ll sign an executive order to require masks everywhere I can. pic.twitter.com/ixUbTwHhPk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 9, 2020

"Wear a mask for just 100 days. It's the easiest thing you can do to reduce COVID cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Help yourself, your family and your community. Whatever your politics of point of view - mask up for 100 days once we take office. It's not a political statement - it's a patriotic act.

It won't be the end of our efforts, but it is a necessary and easy beginning, an easy start," he added.

