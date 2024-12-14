Washington, DC [US], December 14 (ANI): Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalised after suffering an injury during an official visit to Luxembourg, her spokesperson announced on Friday.

Pelosi was travelling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Also Read | Indian Students Killed in Canada: India Describes Recent Murder of Students As 'Terrible Tragedies', Demands Thorough Investigation.

Battle of Bulge is an episode from World War II, which started as a result of the German offensive and ended with the victory of the Allied powers.

"While travelling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi's spokesperson, Ian Krager, said in a statement.

Also Read | MFN Clause Suspension by Switzerland: India Needs Strategic Approach for International Taxation Treaties, Says GTRI.

Pelosi is currently receiving treatment and has expressed 'regret' on being unable to attend the remainder of the engagements.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history," the spokesperson added.

The former House Speaker expressed her gratitude and thanked American veterans for their service.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe," the statement read.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honoured to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II- including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the US soon," it added.

Nancy Pelosi served as the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, having made history in 2007 when she was elected the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House.

She made history again in January 2019 when she regained her position second-in-line to the presidency - the first person to do so in more than six decades. She led House Democrats for 20 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)