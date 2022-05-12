Seoul [South Korea], May 12 (ANI/Global Economic): NeoImmuneTech said on the 11th that it has obtained the approval for a phase 2 clinical trial plan that concomitant administration of US Merck's immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda and its T-cell amplifier NT-I7 to patients with glioblastoma from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA).

The phase 2 trial will be led by Professor Jian Campian at the US Mayo Clinic. It will evaluate the safety and treatment efficacy. Merck and NeoImmuneTech will supply Keytruda and NT-I7.

Also Read | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: ‘Pakistan Committed to Fast-Tracking Key CPEC Projects’, Says Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

The research team expects the concomitant administration of Keytruda and NT-I7 to improve the survival rate of patients with glioblastoma.

The survival time of glioblastoma is less than 6 months, and the prognosis is very poor. Some chemotherapy drugs and a target anticancer Avastin are used for treatment, but the effectiveness is not significant. Genexine is conducting a clinical trial of the concomitant administration of Avastin and Efineptakin Alfa (GX-I7) in Korea, and NeoImmuneTech plans to test immune checkpoint inhibitor and T-cell amplifier. After the phase 2 trial, it will enter the phase 3 trial of the most likely treatment.

Also Read | China's Tibet Airlines Plane With 122 People Veers off Runway, Catches Fire in Chongqing City; Over 40 Injured (Watch Video).

NT-I7 is a drug that amplifies T cell immunity to remove cancer cells and infected cells. Currently, it is under clinical development to treat various deadliest cancers and infectious diseases. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)