Kathmandu [Nepal], July 10 (ANI): The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to reach a consensus on the party's fate has been postponed for a week, said its spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Surya Thapa, the press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, had informed that the Standing Committee meeting will be adjourned till 11 am (local time) on July 10.

The party meeting has been deferring for almost a week.

The NCP is on the verge of a split with the Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal factions hardening their positions.

The Dahal faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli should step down both as party chair and prime minister. Oli, however, has refused to budge.

The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him. (ANI)

