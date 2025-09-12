Kathmandu [Nepal], September 12 (ANI): The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the National Assembly on Friday issued a joint statement in the wake of the ongoing political crisis in Nepal.

The statement said, "We are shocked by the loss of life and property during the Gen-Z protests that took place on this very date, Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082. We express our heartfelt condolences to all the youth who lost their lives during the protests and to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured during the protests and urge the relevant state mechanisms to ensure that there is no shortage of treatment."

It further stated, "The arson and vandalism that occurred on Bhadra 24, 2082, including the Federal Parliament Building in Baneshwor, the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar, and various government offices, government and private residences, media houses, commercial establishments, and public property and historical documents, has caused irreparable damage to the country. The arson that occurred at the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat and throughout the country has caused irreparable damage to the country."

Highlighting the current national situation, the joint statement added, "In the current difficult situation in the country, the Honorable President is taking the initiative to find a way out through the constitutional process, upholding the sovereignty, civil liberties, geographical integrity, national unity and independence vested in the people. In this context, we are firm that the rule of law and constitutionalism should not be deviated from."

Concluding the statement, the leaders appealed, "We appeal to everyone to commit to a more advanced, prosperous and strong democracy by addressing the demands of the agitating parties."

The appeal comes as the death toll from the Gen-Z protests in Nepal has risen to 51, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday, highlighting the human cost of the unrest.

Of these, 30 individuals were killed by gunshots, while 21 others succumbed to burns, wounds, and other injuries, the ministry confirmed.

As per The Kathmandu Post, citing a co-spokesperson for Nepal Police, Ramesh Thapa said, the fatalities include one Indian national and three police personnel.

Out of the total deceased, 36 bodies have been kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations began on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj has also started to release the dead bodies of the Gen Z protestors following autopsies.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till 5 pm today and will again be imposed from 7 pm until 6 am on Saturday, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, the meeting for the establishment of the interim government is scheduled to take place today.

The meeting will take place at the official residence of the President of Nepal, Sital Niwas, in Kathmandu.

This gathering comes amid Gen Z-led protests and political uncertainty in the country following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

One of the key agendas of the meeting is expected to be discussions around the formation of an interim government and the possible appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Om Prakash Aryal, who has been actively coordinating with Karki in recent days, stated that the former Chief Justice is expected to first meet with senior advocate Baburam Kunwar, legal adviser to Nepal's President, before holding crucial discussions with the President himself.

If a consensus is reached, Karki could be sworn in as the head of the interim cabinet later today, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The support for Karki comes at a time when frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity has ignited widespread protests since September 8, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after widespread protests across the nation.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement. (ANI)

