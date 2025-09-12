IKEA CEO Has Been Elected As New Prime Minister of Sweden? Old Joke About Furniture Company and Its Complicated Assembly Instructions Goes Viral Again

Mumbai, September 12: Was the CEO of IKEA elected as the Prime Minister of Sweden? The question comes after an X user said that the CEO of IKEA was elected as the new PM in Sweden. "He should have his cabinet together by the end of the weekend," the post read. While the post appears to be true, the news is completely fake. Wonder why? Well, that's because the X user identified as Mariana Z describes herself as someone who jokes a lot. "I steal the good jokes. Bad jokes are mine," her bio read.

So the question is, who is Sweden's Prime Minister? A fact check revealed that the alleged claim was meant for satire and is not true. It is reported that the alleged claim is an old joke about IKEA, which is a multinational furniture store chain in Sweden. The joke is related to Sweden's furniture company and their complicated assembly instructions. Did Comedian Rahul Pandya Joke About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination in His Stand-Up Act? Old Video Circulated With Fake Claim.

Facts About IKEA CEO and Sweden's Prime Minister As Old Joke Goes Viral

Ulf Kristersson is the current Prime Minister of Sweden, who has been serving as the Swedish government's head since 2022. It is worth noting that the alleged claim, which is going viral, is a recurring internet joke that plays on the Swedish company's furniture, known for its complicated assembly instructions. Jesper Brodin is the current CEO of Ingka Group, the parent company of IKEA. He will be stepping down from his role.

Last month, Jesper Brodin confirmed that he will be leaving his role as Chief Executive Officer and President of Ingka Group, thereby bringing an end to his 30-year tenure with the company. Taking to LinkedIn, Jesper Brodin said, "After 30 inspiring years within IKEA, and the recent eight as CEO & President, I have taken the personal decision to step down." Is Zakir Naik Suffering From AIDS? Controversial Islamic Preacher Dismisses Viral Social Media Claims As Fake News.

After Brodin's decision, IKEA parent Ingka Group appointed Juvencio Maeztu as its new CEO and President. He will take over Jesper Brodin's role from November 5. At present, Maeztu is the deputy CEO of IKEA.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : IKEA CEO has been elected as new Prime Minister of Sweden. Conclusion : No, IKEA CEO has not been elected as Sweden's Prime Minister. It is an old joke about the furniture company and its complicated assembly instructions that is going viral again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).