Kathmandu, Jul 7 (PTI) Two school buildings set up under the grant assistance from the Indian government were inaugurated in Nepal on Thursday.

The schools -- Shivbhari Secondary School and Janaki Higher Secondary School -- are located in Maharajgunj municipality-9 of Kapilvastu district, the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

The estimated cost of the project is NRs 59.20 million, it said.

These projects were inaugurated as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations which commemorate 75 years of India's independence, the release said.

While Shivbhari Secondary School has a student strength of over 700, Janaki Higher Secondary School has over 1,300 students.

