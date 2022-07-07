After more than 50 ministers stepped down from their posts, Boris Johnson agreed to resign as UK Prime Minister and will stay as a caretaker PM until a new leader is in Place.

Resignations of so many ministers from their posts has put holes in the machinery of government making it near impossible for civil servants and politicians to fulfil their duties to the general public and the country.

Many feel Boris Johnson is attempting yet another relaunch of his government though his MPs told him they don’t have confidence in his leadership. Boris Johnson Resigns as UK Prime Minister, Says He Will Stay As Caretaker PM Until New Leader is in Place

Earlier, english Journalist and television personality Piers Morgan called for Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister on Piers Morgan Uncensored saying: “Let’s face it Boris you are a zombie Prime Minister, staggering on as a rotting leader of the living dead government."

Check Tweet:

What is the point of raab's post of deputy prime minister if, as is planned, johnson is going to stay on as a zombie prime minister after he has resigned as (sub)prime minister! If he has resigned he packs his bags and leaves downing street not remains as a squatter for 4 months. — Tony_hobson (@Tonyhobson19) July 7, 2022

Several people called Boris Johnson as a Zombie Prime Minister on Social Media since he may still have the title of Prime Minister but he has none of the authority that comes with that position.

So, we have a bitter, angry man, easily swayed by money, who has admitted to enjoying unmarshalled parties with KGB agents, sitting as our zombie Prime Minister across the summer. Madness. This won't end well. #JohnsonOut — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) July 7, 2022

Zombie prime minister could stagger on until October. Boris Johnson resigns as Conservative leader after cabinet revolt https://t.co/3m0MjWzpLO — 𝚓𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 𝚜𝚖𝚢𝚝𝚑 🌻 (@smyth_jeannette) July 7, 2022

Though Boris Johnson will stay in office but he will no longer be in power since It is difficult to govern when they cannot command the confidence of half their Cabinet. UK Political Crisis: Downing Street Cat 'Larry' Asked by Reporter if He Has Asked PM Boris Johnson To Resign (Watch Video)

A new cabinet was being hastily put together following the resignations of many talented leaders in past two days, but it’s expected these minister will soon be replaced themselves once the new PM takes office.

