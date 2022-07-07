After more than 50 ministers quit the UK government and dozens in his Conservative Party came in open revolt Boris Johnson stepped down as Britain’s Prime Minister on Thursday. He also quit the post of Conservative Party leader.

Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister was marred by his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations from alcohol-fueled government parties that broke lockdown rules to how he handled a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker.

Let us take a look at the events that led to his resignation:

Partygate Scandal:

Allegations surfaced that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The scandal grows to reports of more than a dozen parties. Johnson issued an apology and said he took "full responsibility" for everything that happened. The revelations of the report caused public anger, with Conservative lawmakers calling for Johnson's resignation.

Sex Scandals

Johnson's party men have been hit by other scandals of lawmakers accused of sexual improprieties, including two that led to lawmakers resigning. In both cases, the Conservatives lost special elections held last month to replace them.

Conservative lawmaker Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being found guilty of having sexually abused a 15-year-old boy. Neil Parish, another Conservative lawmaker, resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons twice, in "a moment of madness".

Owen Paterson Affair:

Johnson’s government orders Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Johnson supporter who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes. A day later, facing an angry backlash from lawmakers of all parties, Johnson reverses course and allows lawmakers to vote on Paterson’s suspension. Paterson resigns.

No Confidence Motion

In June, as many as 54 Conservative MPs submitted letters to Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee - a group of backbenchers, saying they've lost confidence in their leader. This was followed by a no-confidence vote in the parliament on June 6. Though Johnson won the vote of no confidence, with Conservative lawmakers voting by 211 to 148 to back him. But the scale of the revolt, some 41% voted against him, showed he was losing his grip on power.

Chris Pincher Sexual Harassment Scandal:

Mass resignations from the government this week followed accusations by a senior former civil servant that Johnson's office gave false information about past sexual harassment allegations against lawmaker Christopher Pincher. Chris Pincher resigned as Conservative deputy chief whip amid allegations he assaulted two guests at a private members’ club in London. Previous sexual misconduct allegations emerged about Pincher. Questions swirl about whether Johnson knew about the claims when Pincher was given the job.

Johnson apologized for his handling of the Pincher scandal on July 5 and said he had forgotten about being told of the allegations. Two of Johnson’s most senior Cabinet ministers, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, quit the government.

