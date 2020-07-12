Kathmandu, Jul 12 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery after they tested positive for the COVID-19.

The Bachchan duo were admitted to the isolation ward of the Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Also Read | Russia: Passengers in Rossiya Airlines' Khabarovsk-Sochi Flight Open Up Umbrellas as It Starts 'Raining' Onboard; Watch Video.

"Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery!" Oli tweeted.

The Bachchans shared their health update on Twitter.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot's Key Meet Concludes, Congress MLA Rajendra Guddu Says 'Will Bring In More From BJP Than What We Will Lose': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Abhishek, 44, said both his father and he had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.

“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh, 77, tweeted.

Abhishek on Sunday tweeted that his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the virus and will be "self quarantining at home". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)