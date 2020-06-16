World News | Nepal Records 380 New Coronavirus Cases; Tally Reaches 6,591

Kathmandu, Jun 16 (PTI) Nepal has recorded 380 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 6,591, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The deadly virus has spread to 73 of the total 77 districts in the country, officials said.

Also Read | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries, Staff Members From 7-Day Home Quarantine After Inter-State Travel: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 117 patients, including eight women, have been discharged from different hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,158.

As on Tuesday, 5,055 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at various health facilities, the ministry said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Imperial College London to Begin Clinical Trials This Week, Project Funded by UK Government.

With the detection of 380 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally now stands at 6,591, it said.

The virus has claimed 19 lives in the Himalayan nation. Health authorities have so far conducted 1,43,738 test to detect the viral infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)