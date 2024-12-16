Kathmandu, Dec 16 (PTI) Nepal on Monday signed an agreement with China to facilitate the export of buffalo meat to the communist nation, marking a significant step in strengthening trade relations between the two neighbours.

The signing ceremony, held in Kathmandu, formalised a partnership between Himalayan Food International Pvt Ltd of Nepal and Xian Food Pvt Ltd of Shanghai, China. The event was attended by Nepal's agriculture minister Ramnath Adhikari and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song.

Ambassador Chen emphasised that the initiative would bring economic relief to thousands of farmers in Nepal's rural areas by creating a reliable market for buffalo meat exports.

Minister Adhikari reaffirmed the Nepalese government's commitment to meeting China's demand by ensuring the quality and standards of the exported meat.

