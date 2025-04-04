By Vanshika Saxena

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): At least ten startup founders from Nepal are showcasing their innovations at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 in New Delhi.

Supported by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the initiative aims to foster cross-border collaboration and connect Nepalese startups with India's dynamic startup ecosystem.

Sanjana Jirel from Kathmandu, co-founder of Hatti Hatti, has a startup empowering marginalized women by upcycling sarees into kimonos, bow ties, tops, and more.

Executive Director and Co-Founder, Hatti Hatti, Nepal, Sanjana Jirel, said, "First and foremost, we are incredibly grateful to the Indian Embassy for making our participation at Startup Mahakumbh possible. Thanks to their support, around 10 to 12 startups from Nepal, including ours, have had the chance to showcase our products, share our mission, and highlight the positive impact we are creating within our communities--and even globally, we'd like to believe".

The Nepal Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 reflects the Himalayan nation's vibrant and emerging startup ecosystem, as well as its eagerness to collaborate with India in advancing regional entrepreneurship.

This initiative also highlights India's steadfast commitment to strengthening entrepreneurial ties with its neighbors and promoting cross-border innovation.

Himalaya Chhetri, Mach24 Orbitals, Nepal, said, "The investors, the potential partners we've met in this event, exceeded our expectations. We got to meet lots of representatives from the government, private sector and local state-level governments. They were all impressed by what we've done. They're all inviting us to work with the Indian vendors. They're very interested in developing Nepal's aerospace field as well".

He added "Because Nepal and India being a neighboring country, a friendly country, we're very excited to see the opportunities that lie ahead of us".

Among the Nepalese startups, Khetipati Organics stood out as a major attraction.

The venture partners with smallholder farmers in eastern Nepal to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance financial stability by offering fair prices, reliable markets, and value-added, longer-lasting produce.

Rojeena Sharma, Director of Global Expansion and Marketing, Khetipati Organics, "We are the only company in Nepal that sells locally produced freeze-dried fruit. Our products are 100% natural, sourced directly from smallholder farmers, and our work helps uplift communities in the indigenous regions of Nepal. This platform provides exposure to new markets--we haven't entered the Indian market yet, but we are seriously considering it. It also gives me a great opportunity to network with companies and investors who can help us enter the market more easily. So, of course, it's a very valuable opportunity".

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is a dynamic convergence of tradition and technology, offering a vibrant platform for emerging entrepreneurs from India and neighbouring countries to showcase groundbreaking innovations across diverse sectors. (ANI)

