Kathmandu [Nepal], January 13 (ANI): One of Nepal's oldest parties, the Nepali Congress, is on the verge of a split ahead of the March elections as the special convention heads towards elections to choose new top party officials.

The special convention, which started on Sunday, formally began the election process from Tuesday noon to elect new top party officials, including the party president and provincial presidents.

Election representatives swarmed the party's election commission office to file their nominations for various posts till late Tuesday evening.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the closed-door session of the special convention underway in Kathmandu, General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa claimed the party event was not merely a routine party programme but a rebellion.

"This is not a routine program. We are now part of the rebellion. This rebellion, to reiterate what I said earlier, is also a question. Staying silent means you're ending yourself. We revolted, we raised questions," Thapa said while addressing the closed-door session of the special convention in Kathmandu.

He added that the current special general convention would have a distinct place in history and be a matter of pride. Thapa also clarified that the convention was not organised for positions.

On Tuesday, the convention dissolved the previous election committee and formed a new five-member panel under advocate Sitaram KC during a closed session at Bhrikutimandap. Supporters of the special convention have continued negotiations with establishment leaders at a residence in Lazimpat.

Party president Sher Bahadur Deuba and his camp, who oppose the convention, are seeking a compromise ahead of the March elections to avoid a split. Talks between four-person teams from both sides have focused on leadership roles, ownership of policy documents, and ticket allocation. Convention supporters claim the backing of a majority of delegates, leaving Deuba's camp in the minority.

Negotiations involve four-member teams from both sides, with a focus on leadership roles, ownership of policy papers, and ticket distribution.

Legal provisions cited by both factions--Articles 17(2) and 26--of the party statute remain contentious, with the Deuba camp asserting that the special convention cannot dissolve the central committee or remove the elected president without a two-thirds majority.

The extended convention continues, with leaders, including Shekhar Koirala, mediating to maintain party unity. The special convention in Kathmandu has been underway for three days without participation from the establishment faction, which has called a central working committee meeting for Wednesday.

The special convention of one of Nepal's oldest parties was inaugurated on Sunday by the duo of general secretaries after party president Sher Bahadur Deuba and acting president Purna Bahadur Khadka declined to attend, despite efforts by the organisers.

The second special general convention, called by Thapa and Sharma, is being held amid a deepening intra-party dispute. Deuba declined to participate despite suggestions from some leaders that the event be turned into a consensus-driven gathering.

Thapa and Sharma maintain that the convention was demanded by 2,488 elected representatives, more than 54 per cent of the total. Leaders backing the convention say over 60 per cent of elected delegates are participating.

The Congress statute requires the party leadership to convene a special general convention if at least 40 per cent of the party's elected general convention representatives demand it.

A petition signed by 53 per cent of the Nepali Congress general convention representatives was submitted at the party headquarters in mid-October, seeking a special general convention and the election of a new leadership.

The organisers insist that the gathering aims to propose policy and organisational reforms while safeguarding party unity, even as uncertainty remains about whether it will lead to a leadership change.

The special convention is being held eight weeks prior to the general election called after the dissolution of the House of Representatives following the Gen-Z revolution, which spiralled from September 8. The protest of September 8 turned bloody, with indiscriminate killing of youths by security forces, and was called in defiance of a social media ban and corruption.

In Kathmandu alone, 23 protesters, mainly youths, were gunned down by the police on a single day. The next day, on September 9, a violent mob burnt private and public infrastructure, businesses and properties. A total of 76 people are confirmed to have died till date.

The postmortem report of those killed in police firing in Kathmandu Valley states death due to bullet injuries to the head and chest. During the protest, police are only allowed to fire at protesters below the knee to control the situation.

The police also used some lethal weapons to crack down on the protesters, following which former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stepped down from the post. But Oli remained adamant about resigning despite rising pressure.

Appointed as the Interim Prime Minister on September 12, Karki recommended that the president dissolve parliament and called for elections on March 5, 2026. (ANI)

