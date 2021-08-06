Kathmandu, Aug 6 (PTI) A task force of the ruling alliance in Nepal on Friday handed over a draft comprising the common minimum programme of the government to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, clearing the way for the expansion of the Cabinet.

The task force, led by Nepali Congress (NC) General secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka prepared the draft. The common minimum programme (CMP) will serve as a guideline for the smooth function of the five-party alliance government seeking consensus with all the coalition partners.

With the completion of the CMP, the way has been cleared for the expansion of the Deuba-led government.

The CMP will be formally announced on Saturday and the Cabinet expansion is likely on Sunday or Monday, according to sources close to CPN- Maoist Centre.

It has not yet been decided whether the dissident Madhav Nepal faction of the CPN-UML, that had extended support to the Prime Minister Deuba, will join the government or not.

At present, besides Deuba, there are four Cabinet ministers and one minister of state in the Cabinet.

Nepal's Constitution allows only 25 Cabinet ministers.

The members of the task force include NC leaders Minendra Rijal and Ramesh Lekhak, Maoist Centre leaders Dev Gurung and Barshaman Pun, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) leaders Rajendra Shrestha and Mahendra Ray Yadav.

The draft has also been submitted to CPN-Maoist Centre chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda', JSP chairperson Upendra Yadav and Rastriya Janamorcha chairperson Chitra Bahadur KC, according to sources close to CPN-Maoist Centre.

The task force has outlined issues relating to tackling COVID-19 pandemic, safeguarding and protecting national interest, implementation of federalism, strengthening of federal democratic system, managing relief package to natural disaster hit people, ensuring good governance, logical conclusion of the peace process, economic policy and programme, ecological balance and foreign policy among others to be addressed by the government.

According to a senior leader of the CPN-Maoist Centre, the task force has suggested some measures to make the five-party alliance stronger and long-lasting along with the code of conduct for ministers.

The report also developed a 10-point working procedure for smooth operation of the coalition government.

Deuba, 75, was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following the Supreme Court's intervention. The CPN-Maoist Centre and Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal lawmakers had voted in favour of Deuba during the confidence motion in the House.

Deuba, who secured 165 votes in the 275-member House, will remain in office for the next one and half years, until a fresh parliamentary election is held.

