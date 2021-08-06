Kabul, August 6: A senior official of the Afghan government was assassinated by the Taliban on Friday. According to initial reports, Dawa Khan Menapal, director of Afghan government's media information centre, was shot dead at a mosque in Kabul. The assassination of Dawa Khan Menapal came days after the Taliban warned of targeting senior administration officials in retaliation for increased air strikes. Afghanistan: US Conducts Airstrikes Against Taliban in Helmand Province; 40 Killed.

"Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan," Afghanistan Interior Ministry's spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai was quoted by news agency AFP. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for Menapal's death. Their spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid sent a message to media saying "he was killed in a special attack carried out by mujahideen". War in Afghanistan Imposed by Pakistan and Its Taliban Agents, Says Afghan Minister Mohammad Qasim Wafayezada.

Taliban militants have reportedly captured around 200 districts across Afghanistan, including some in Jawzjan since early May. The outfit has been attempting to capture big cities including Herat, Lashkar Gah, Shiberghan and Maimana. Out of the 10 districts in Lashkar Gah, nine have been captured by the Taliban in the recent fightings. Twelve of the 13 districts in Helmand are controlled by the Taliban.

Afghan security forces have launched a major offensive operation in Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand province, and urged the residents to evacuate the areas under Taliban control. Many Afghan provinces have been the scene of heavy battles in recent months as Taliban militants have reportedly intensified their activities since the start of the withdrawal of US-led troops in May this year. (With agency inputs)

