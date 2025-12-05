Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): The Mossad will have a new Director after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his Military Secretary, Maj-Gen Roman Gofman, is his choice to lead Israel's intelligence agency. The appointment comes ahead of the scheduled conclusion of current Mossad Chief David Barnea's five-year term in June 2026.

"Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman is an officer of great merit," Netanyahu said in a statement. "His appointment as the Military Secretary to the Prime Minister in the midst of the War of Redemption proved his exceptional professional capabilities, from his rapid entry into the role to his immediate and significant involvement in the seven theatres of the war. His success is our success."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Presents Russian President Vladimir Putin Array of Thoughtfully Curated Gifts, Including Bhagavad Gita in Russian (See Pic).

The Mossad is responsible for foreign intelligence gathering, preventing attacks against Israeli citizens and interests abroad, and conducting covert operations. The agency is sometimes involved in rescue or security operations to protect endangered Diaspora Jewish communities.

Gofman was a commander in the Armoured Corps, Battalion Commander of Battalion 75 in the 7th Brigade, Commander of the Etzion Brigade, Commander of the 7th Brigade, and Commander of the HaBashan Division, among other roles.

Also Read | India-Russia Annual Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin Touch Upon Regional, Global Issues, Sign MoUs During 23rd Summit (See Pics).

"Maj.-Gen. Gofman has demonstrated creativity, initiative, stratagem, deep recognition of the enemy, absolute discretion, and the safeguarding of secrets. These qualities, as well as his leadership and courage, were evident at the outbreak of the war, when he rushed from his home and fought in person against Hamas terrorists in the Western Negev, where he was severely wounded," Netanyahu said.

Currently serving as Netanyahu's Military Secretary, Gofman has been in continuous contact with Israel's intelligence and security services, including the Mossad.

The appointment will be vetted by the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)