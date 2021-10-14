New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Ngulkham Jathom Gangte, presently Indian Ambassador to Tunisia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Libya with residence in Tunis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.

An MEA release stated that Gangte is a 1994 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

