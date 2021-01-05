Niamey [Niger], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Niger's Interior Minister Alkache Alhada on Monday declared three days of nationwide mourning after terrorists attacked two villages in the west of the country killing about 100 people.

"It was decided [to declare] a three-day national mourning, as well as to strengthen security in the area and provide support to the population," Alhada said on air the France 24 broadcaster.

On Saturday, armed groups attacked the villages of Tchamo-Bangou and Zaroumdareye in the region of Tillaberi near Niger's border with Mali. The next day, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune, Almou Hassane, said that nearly 100 civilians were killed and more than 70 others were injured.

The Saturday attacks took place on the day when preliminary results of the first round of the presidential election were announced. Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote and will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who got 17 percent, in a presidential election runoff in February.

Niger held the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27. (ANI/Sputnik)

