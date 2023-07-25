Abuja [Nigeria], July 25 (ANI): Amnesty International of Nigeria has demanded the identities of the victims who are due for mass burial and are identified as sufferers of the EndSARS protests in October 2020.

In October 2020, young people across Nigeria took to the streets calling for disbanding an abusive police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and for ending brutality in a movement tagged #EndSARS.

In a statement on Monday, the Amnesty International of Nigeria said that the Nigerian authorities must urgently halt their plans to carry out a secret mass burial of EndSARS victims.

This statement came in response to a leaked government memo dated July 19, addressed to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, indicating that the state government had approved more than N61 million Naira for the mass burial of 103 persons identified as victims of the EndSARS protests.

Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said, “The Nigerian authorities must urgently halt their plans to carry out a secret mass burial of EndSARS victims and instead carry out a thorough and independent investigation into the killings and ensure that those suspected to be responsible are brought to justice in fair trials. They must also carry out transparent coroner inquests and autopsies on the 103 EndSARS victims and publish their identities and the circumstances of their deaths."

“It is appalling that the Lagos state government has not even mentioned that it has held the bodies of 103 EndSARS victims in its custody since October 2020," he added.

The Director of Amnesty International Nigeria stated that all those detained because of their role in the EndSARS protests must be immediately released.

He further stated that the Nigerian authorities must also ensure that victims and their families are provided with access to justice and effective remedies, including adequate compensation.

According to the statement, Amnesty International has been monitoring developments across Nigeria since the EndSARS protests began on 8 October 2020.

In October 2020, an on-the-ground investigation by Amnesty International confirmed that Nigerian security forces opened fire on thousands of peaceful protesters, who were peacefully calling for good governance and an end to police brutality, killing at least 12 protesters at Lekki toll gate and in Alausa.

Amnesty International said it was able to establish that pro-government supporters instigated violence at many of the demonstrations, providing cover for the police to use lethal force against peaceful protesters, the statement read.

On 16 November 2020, a Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate the Lekki toll gate killings submitted its report, which indicted the Military and the police for killing unarmed protesters, who were sitting on the floor and waving Nigerian flags and singing. (ANI)

