Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): At least 133 people have been killed and more than 215 have been left injured, as rain wreaked havoc causing severe damages and loss of lives in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Reportedly, the casualties include 21 women and 55 children. In addition to this, around 368 houses have also been damaged.

The maximum deaths have been reported from the Punjab province as 65 people lost their lives, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 35 people have been killed. Six people have also been killed in Balochistan, ARY News reported citing NDMA report.

Earlier, the Met Office warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other major cities from July 20-22.

“Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, and Lahore,” ARY News quoted the weather report.

Earlier in the day, at least four people were killed and several others were left injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Pakistan's Sukkur city due to heavy rainfall.

The incident happened in Sukkur's Mian Dad Khoso village in Sindh, Pakistan, four people were found dead while several others were found trapped in the rubble.

In another incident, at least nine people were killed in rain-related incidents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region due to heavy downpours.

Following this, an emergency was declared in the province's Lower and Upper Chitral districts till August 15, according to Dawn.

Notably, several parts of Pakistan are reeling under severe power outages, in some places lasting over 10-12 hours.

Meanwhile, severe monsoon rains are affecting parts of Pakistan and the current wave is to prevail in Sindh until July 26, ARY news reported citing the MET office.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also directed the authorities to stay concerned regarding the necessary arrangements and reallocating people in flood-risk areas. (ANI)

