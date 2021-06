Beijing, Jun 4 (PTI) A passenger train crashed into railway maintenance workers in northwest China's Gansu province on Friday, killing at least nine people.

The accident occurred at around 5:19 am near Jinchang city.

Nine railway workers were killed in the accident, state-run China Daily reported.

