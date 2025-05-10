Lahore, May 9 (PTI) No direct communication has occurred between India and Pakistan amid the ongoing tensions between the two neighbours, Pakistan's military spokesperson said on Friday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made the comment while addressing a press conference here.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry said, "I can confirm that no direct communication has taken place between the national security advisers of Pakistan and India."

When a journalist pointed out that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had claimed such contact had occurred, Chaudhry denied it, saying that any indirect communication falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is better positioned to comment on diplomatic efforts.

His comments came as military action between India and Pakistan intensified following India's strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday. India's strike was a powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Chaudhry also claimed without providing any evidence that Pakistan neutralised 77 Israeli drones sent by India, and said, Pakistan reserves the right to retaliate "at a time, place and means of our choosing.”

On Friday, Pakistan launched a fresh drone attack targeting 26 locations -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. India thwarted these attempts by the Pakistan military to target military installations, officials said.

