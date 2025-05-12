Islamabad, May 12 (PTI) Pakistan's armed forces were determined and "no hostile design" can weaken their resolve, Army chief General Asim Munir said on Monday.

General Munir made the comments during his visit to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi to inquire well-being of soldiers and civilians wounded in the military confrontation with India, according to a statement by the army.

Also Read | India, Pakistan DGMOs Discuss Issues Related to Stoppage of Firing, Military Action; to Consider Measures for Troop Reduction.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Stopped Nuclear Conflict, Used Trade to End India-Pakistan Hostilities.

During the visit, he individually met the injured personnel, lauded their "bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces.

He underscored that "no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan”.

He also noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka-e-Haq/Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country's military history.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)