Washington, DC [USA] September 6 (ANI): Three years after the United Nations released its landmark 2022 assessment detailing crimes against humanity in East Turkistan, the Chinese government continues to evade accountability, according to a weekly brief released by the World Uyghur Congress (WUC).

Marking the third anniversary on August 28, WUC highlighted Amnesty International's latest findings on the enduring human cost of Beijing's repressive policies. Updates on 126 individual cases from the #FreeXinjiangDetainees campaign reveal that Uyghur families continue to suffer under mass surveillance, intimidation, and separation, highlighting the global community's failure to act decisively.

In a significant development, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Uyghur Policy Act (H.R. 2635), a bipartisan measure aimed at strengthening America's response to the Chinese Communist Party's abuses. The legislation led by Representatives Young Kim (R-CA), Ami Bera (D-CA), and Gregory Meeks (D-NY) calls for the release of Uyghur political prisoners, diplomatic pressure at the UN, and accountability for atrocities committed in the region.

The World Uyghur Congress, along with advocacy partners including Campaign for Uyghurs, the Uyghur American Association, and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, played a pivotal role in pushing this legislation forward. According to WUC, the bill represents a long-overdue step toward establishing a coordinated international response to China's systematic repression.

A new report by the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), Made in China: Forced Labor and the Uyghur People, documents the ongoing exploitation of Uyghur labour across key industries such as cotton, solar polysilicon, and electronics. The report praises the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) for blocking billions in goods but warns of loopholes in enforcement and weak international coordination.

The WUC stated that without sustained global pressure and concrete actions, Uyghur communities will remain vulnerable to continued persecution. As governments deliberate further sanctions and policy responses, the organisation urges immediate and unified international action. (ANI)

