Washington [DC], June 24 (ANI): Johnnie Moore, a former commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), said on Saturday there is no problem in the world that India and US can't solve together.

"I enjoyed an unhurried visit w/ PM @narendramodi before his address to India's diaspora, the final speech of his historic visit. There's no problem in the world which cannot be solved when India & America join forces! My reflections on the meeting," Moore tweeted on Saturday.

Moore's reaction came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC on Friday (local time).

Earlier, in April, in a USCIRF report, Moore said, "Of all the countries in the world, India should not be a 'country of particular concern,' or CPC. It is the world's largest democracy and it is governed by a pristine constitution. It is diversity personified and its religious life has been its greatest historic blessing."

Earlier, speaking to ANI, he said that America can learn a lot from India.

"India is the most pluralistic country in the world. It is a laboratory of religions. I went to India to learn about religion and one of the remarkable things about India is, there are more languages and more religions and more diverse people in that single democracy than any example in human history -- something we should be celebrating at every chance that we can get," Moore added.

Prime Minister Modi, who was on his maiden State visit to the US over four days, attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at Capitol Hill, becoming only the second Indian leader to have addressed the House twice.

PM Modi's nearly hour-long address to the US Congress drew multiple standing ovations, applauses and cheers from American lawmakers and chants of 'Modi, Modi' from members of the diaspora community sitting in the grand House Chamber at the Capitol.

During his address, PM Modi said, "There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history", referring to Kamala Harris, the first Black, South Asian, and woman to be elected to the post of the US Vice President.

"Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer scientist, hailed from Chennai," PM Modi noted.

As Modi made this comment, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi smiled and looked over at Congressmen Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi, who were sitting across the aisle from her, and applauded and acknowledged them. (ANI)

