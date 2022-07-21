Berlin [Germany], July 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Gas deliveries through the German-Russian pipeline Nord Stream 1 resumed on Thursday morning after 10 days of maintenance, the German news agency dpa reported.

Gas is flowing again and the gas transport level via Nord Stream 1 has resumed at the pre-maintenance level, around 40 percent of the pipeline's transport capacity, a spokesman for Nord Stream AG was quoted as saying.

However, he added that the registered volumes could also change in the course of a day, and it would take some time before full transport capacity is reached.

Meanwhile, Klaus Mueller, chief of the federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur, said on Wednesday evening that 30 percent of the maximum transport capacity was to flow through the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which went into operation in 2011, transports gas from Vyborg in Russia to Lubmin in northeastern Germany. From there, gas is further transported to other European countries such as Belgium, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, according to the operator. (ANI/Xinhua)

