Copenhagen (Denmark), Sep 8 (AP) The Norwegian ambassador to Iran says the Taliban have taken over the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul.

Ambassador Sigvald Hauge wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the Taliban “say they will return it to us later” and added “but first wine bottles are to be smashed and children's books destroyed.”

Norway vacated its diplomatic post in the Afghan capital with the help of fellow Scandinavian neighbour Denmark before the Taliban took over the city. (AP)

