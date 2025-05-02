Johannesburg, May 1 (PTI) The use of nuclear technology in a country's energy mix is key to its energy security, South African Minister for Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said at the second G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Cape Town.

The meeting on Wednesday is part of a number of events ahead of the G20 Summit of global leaders later this year to be hosted by South Africa, which holds the G20 Presidency for 2025.

“In the wake of the world aiming to reach net zero by 2050, there has been a return to realism where it is globally accepted that nuclear technology has a huge role to play in the energy mix as a key source to ensure countries achieve their energy security, energy sovereignty, and energy justice in the transition,” Ramokgopa said.

The minister said South Africa was giving consideration to reviving its mothballed nuclear energy programme.

“The expansion of the nuclear programme gives South Africa energy security and sovereignty that enables the country to move its economy into a digital era, engage in new research frontiers and take its rightful place amongst leading nations,” he said.

Ramokgopa said he is consulting with global experts for advice on reviving South Africa's nuclear build programme amid the global trend for more countries to include nuclear power in their energy mix as they transition to green energy sources. Information gathered would be presented to the South African government.

Ramokgopa said the need for nuclear in South Africa is not an issue, but funding it is.

“There has not been an issue around the need for nuclear, issue is affordability and financial muscle to pay for the upfront capital cost. So, [these experts] will help me answer that question on pace and scale,” he said, as he thanked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the assistance that they had provided in identifying the global experts.

Ramokgopa admitted that the estimated R60 billion (USD 3.5 billion) required for the revival of nuclear energy in South Africa was unlikely to come from government funds.

He said there was interest though from entities in the US and China to assist in this regard.

IAEA said on its website that this was the second year that it was participating in G20 discussions on nuclear energy after first doing so when Brazil had the presidency in 2024.

“The IAEA engagement this year will include publications tailored to inform the group on topics such as the prospects for nuclear power in Africa and repurposing coal-fired plants with nuclear power such as small modular reactors, as well as participation in the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy, set for 23-26 September,” the international agency said.

“At a time when energy access and security of supply are issues of global concern, the role of nuclear energy in low carbon, resilient and affordable energy systems remains indispensable,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

“Continuing the work that the IAEA began under the presidency of Brazil, we are now looking forward to working with South Africa,” he added.

South Africa has consistently noted that it will champion the cause of the African continent during this year as the first African country to assume the G20 presidency.

“South Africa is pursuing an Africa-wide approach emphasising energy security, a just and inclusive clean energy transition and regional energy cooperation. While South Africa remains the only country on the continent to have nuclear power and aims to expand its programme, several African countries have expressed interest in or are embarking on its introduction,” IAEA said.

“Egypt is building four large reactors, and other countries such as Ghana and Kenya are working with the IAEA to establish the necessary infrastructure for a nuclear power programme,” it added.

