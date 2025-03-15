Puri (Odisha) [India], March 15 (ANI): Japanese tourists visiting Odisha celebrated the festival of Holi in the city of Puri and shared their experiences of participating in the festivities.

Speaking to ANI, a Japanese tourist said, "It's a very nice and beautiful festival. The Holi festival is also famous in Japan."

Flocks of Japanese tourists enjoyed their time in Odisha as they celebrated Holi.

Srimanta Kumar Dash, president of the India-Japan Friendship Centre in Puri, said that the Holi festival has been celebrated for over twenty years. "This promotes our culture and increases the number of tourists coming to Puri, Jagannath Dham."

He said that he informed the tourists about the significance of the festival of Holi.

"Now they know about the festival, why it is celebrated, what is done during the festival, and they are very happy to celebrate Holi. Thus, this helps us promote our culture as well as tourism".

Japanese tourists engaged in participating the festival with joy and excitement.

Earlier on Friday, the Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan, ONO Keiichi, extended his Holi greetings on X.

He shared a joyful message: "Holi Hai! We celebrated the festival of colours at the Embassy of Japan in India, embracing joy, unity, and friendship. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!" His post reflected the festival's broader cultural significance and the bonds it fosters across nations.

Foreign tourists in Mumbai and Jaipur joined locals in celebrating Holi, experiencing the festival of colours for the first time.

At Marine Drive in Mumbai, a tourist from London expressed excitement: "I came here for some work, but I also got to enjoy Holi for the first time. It is a great experience, and everyone is really welcoming." Many visitors, initially in India for business or travel, were delighted to witness the vibrant festivities first-hand.

The energy and inclusivity of the festival left a lasting impression on visitors, who expressed their appreciation for the warmth and hospitality they received.

Holi is one of India's major festivals, and it is largely celebrated across the country. This festival is well known globally as a humongous celebration of colors.

Holi is celebrated at the end of winter and the beginning of spring. It is known by different names in different regions of India, such as Dhulendi, Lathmaar Holi, Mohhalla Hola, Basant Utsav, Rangpanchami, etc.

Holi is a celebration of the beginning of the harvest period. During this time, the crop is ready for harvest. On Holi, farmers worship and pray for good harvests. (ANI)

