Canberra [Australia], June 3 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of Australia and Sri Lanka on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the Odisha triple train mishap in Balasore that claimed 238 people and injured over 900.

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said that her thoughts are with the people who have been injured and with the emergency personnel who are working to assist them.

Penny Wong tweeted, "We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India's eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them."

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the train accident in Odisha. He wished for a speedy recovery for all those affected in the accident.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ali Sabry stated, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief."

The train accident in Odisha's Balasore has claimed the lives of 238 people, South Eastern Railway said on Saturday. Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train on Friday.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday said that the bodies were being handed over to the kins of the deceased on producing identity documents. Jena stated that the search and rescue operation is being conducted. He said that the injured victims were undergoing treatment at both government and private hospitals.

"This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places," Jena said.

He added, "The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action."

According to the officials, a total of around 200 ambulances; including 167 of 108 fleet and over 20 government ambulances were deployed at the spot, along with 45 Mobile Health Teams. In addition to this, 50 additional doctors along with a team of 25 doctors from SCB have also been mobilised. Forensic medicine specialists (FMT) were also mobilized.

The officials said the Director Health Services, along with Director Blood Safety, Additional Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and three other Additional Directors are at Balasore and coordinating with the health teams. (ANI)

