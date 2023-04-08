Kabul [Afghanistan], April 8 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called upon the de-facto authorities of Afghanistan to once again revisit the ban on Afghan women staff of the UN agencies in the country from working, TOLOnews reported.

Many nations and international organisations have continued to respond negatively to the prohibition.

Calling the restrictive measures placed on women and girls regressive for country's growth, the OIC's general secretariat said that the barring of females from state organisations is of grave concern, the Afghan news agency said.

Moreover, the German mission for Afghanistan on Twitter also condemned the ban on women working for UNAMA.

"It puts millions in acute danger and blatantly violates human rights. Women are essential to humanitarian assistance," the German mission said on Twitter, adding, "We are now coordinating further steps with our international partners."

The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, stated that Afghan women would not be replaced with men.

"Afghan women and men are essential to all aspects of the UN's work in Afghanistan. As we've said repeatedly, Afghan women's meaningful participation is essential to reach safely and effectively populations in need with principled and quality assistance," he said, reported TOLOnews.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of women in the country has only got worse. Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion.

The Taliban promised to reopen all schools on March 23, this year, but, instead, on that day, they closed secondary institutions for girls.

There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite.

As women's education continues to suffer majorly in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in March agreed to send a team of scholars to the country to discuss women's right to education and work with the regime, TOLOnews reported. (ANI)

