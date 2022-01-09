Beijing [China], January 9 (ANI): Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday dismissed reports that a Spanish athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 visited downtown Beijing, local media reported.

"During the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, all overseas athletes and other relevant personnel will be strictly isolated from the local community from their entry to departure in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Beijing 2022 Playbook. Please do not believe in or spread rumours," Xinhua News Agency reported citing the statement.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held from February 4-20. The massive security deployment and checks are being carried out by China soon before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, in an effort to conduct Winter Olympics next month hassle-free, China is adamant about implementing a Zero-COVID policy, further complicating problems for its citizens.

China had welcomed the year 2022 with the worst tally of COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country's first epidemic nearly two years ago.

The worst situation is said to be found in Xi'an town and since December.

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 30 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing authorities on Sunday.

For over two weeks now, Xi'an's 13 million residents are confined to their homes.

Only one person per household is allowed to leave home every two days to buy essential goods. Nobody can leave the city whatever the circumstances. The process of seeking permission is cumbersome, according to Hong Kong Post.

The US, the UK, Australia, Canada and Lithuania have announced the diplomatic boycott of games. (ANI)

