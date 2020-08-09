Washington [US], August 09 (Sputnik/ANI): One person was killed and nine others wounded in a shooting in Washington DC, a CNN affiliate reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that a shooting took place on the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Govt Will Lay Emphasis on Industries Related to Sea-Food, Coconut-Based & Organic Products in Andaman and Nicobar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

The WTOP-FM news website cited the police as saying that shots were fired at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. One person had died and at least nine others had been taken to nearby hospitals. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)