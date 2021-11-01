Mexico City [Mexico], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion has hit a gas pipeline of Mexico's Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Puebla state, killing one person and injuring 15 others, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed and 15 more were injured in the explosion of the Pemex pipeline in Puebla," the president tweeted.

He added that 1,396 civil protection personnel had been mobilized.

According to local authorities, the explosion was as a result of an illegal gas tapping. Rescuers continue search operations at the scene, as several houses have collapsed there. (ANI/Sputnik)

