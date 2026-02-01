Balochistan [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Operation Herof Phase II continued across Balochistan for more than 35 hours, with fighters maintaining positions in multiple areas and repelling military and administrative presence, according to a statement issued by Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), on February 1, 2026.

As stated by Jeeyand Baloch, the operation remained active in several districts, including Shaal and Noshki, where BLA fighters were said to be exerting pressure on Pakistani security forces and local administration. He claimed that fighters were still present in various locations and that Pakistani forces were facing what he described as decisive pressure.

Also Read | What Is Bomb Cyclone? All About Powerful Winter Storm Hammering Parts of US With Hurricane-Force Winds and Snowfall; Check List of Areas Under Threat.

The BLA spokesperson further said that Deputy Commissioner Noshki Muhammad Hussain Hazara and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo, who were earlier arrested by BLA fighters, had been released. According to the statement, the officials were freed on humanitarian grounds, with the BLA reiterating that it does not consider police, Levies, or local civil administration as direct adversaries if they do not resist its fighters.

Jeeyand Baloch said the release of the two officials was in line with the group's stated policy, adding that local officials who do not obstruct fighters would not be harmed. He warned, however, that personnel who side with Pakistani security forces or attempt to block BLA operations would be treated as adversaries.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Former Prince Andrew Can't Escape Jeffrey Epstein's Shadow As New Documents Reveal Details About Friendship.

The statement claimed that more than 150 personnel from the Pakistani army, Frontier Corps, and police had been "neutralised" during the ongoing phase of the operation, and that military and administrative infrastructure had suffered significant damage. He asserted that Pakistani forces had failed to regain control in several areas, including parts of Quetta, while acknowledging that the figures cited were preliminary.

According to the spokesperson, Operation Herof 2.0 was still underway, and the Baloch population was urged to remain cautious and continue cooperating. He said further details would be released after what he described as complete information had been gathered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)