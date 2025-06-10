Balochistan [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, strongly condemned the brutal extrajudicial killings of four previously forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals by the Pakistani military.

According to a post shared by Paank on X, these killings, part of Pakistan's ongoing "kill-and-dump" policy in Balochistan, are a stark reminder of the deepening human rights crisis in Balochistan.

Saeed Marri, Eid Muhammad Marri, Musa Marri, and Imran Marri were abducted by state troops at various periods and then murdered in staged encounters. Their mangled bodies were found discarded near the Tor Kham section of the Sanjawi-Harnai Road on June 6, 2025, according to Paank's post.

Saeed Marri, who was forcibly disappeared three months ago with his two sons, Abdul Nabi Marri and Waris Marri, has now suffered the same awful destiny. His eldest son, Abdul Nabi, was found murdered on April 18 in Dukki, and Waris' body was found on May 1 in Sanjawi, both homicides mislabeled as "encounters" by the authorities. Eid Muhammad Marri, who was forcibly disappeared around the same time as Saeed Marri, was found dead on June 6 near the same location, according to Paank's post.

Meanwhile, Musa Marri and Imran Marri, who were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the New Kahan Marri Camp in Quetta 18 days ago, were also killed and discarded, their bodies discovered among the others, according to Paank's post.

These systematic abductions, enforced disappearances, and staged killings are part of a broader campaign of repression and state-sponsored Baloch genocide. Paank calls on international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and the global civil society to take immediate action. The silence of the international community amounts to complicity in these crimes against humanity.

The Baloch people have faced systematic oppression and torture through the misuse of several laws, particularly in regions like Pakistan's Balochistan. Laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and special security ordinances have been used to justify arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention without trial, and denial of basic legal rights.

Under these laws, security forces often operate with broad powers and legal immunity, leading to widespread reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, including physical and psychological abuse.

Military courts and special tribunals frequently try Baloch activists without fair trial standards, further denying them justice. Additionally, media censorship laws suppress Baloch voices and conceal these abuses from the public, perpetuating a cycle of violence and impunity against the Baloch people. (ANI)

