Rawalpindi, Apr 15 (PTI) Pakistan Army's top brass on Saturday reviewed the domestic and regional security challenges faced by the country and reiterated its commitment to fully support the national responses against internal and external threats.

Army chief General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 257th Corps Commanders' Conference held at the General Head­qua­rters, Rawalpindi, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.

It said that the forum reviewed the domestic and regional environment including external and internal security challenges Pakistan confronts.

The meeting reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to fully support national responses against internal and external threats.

“It highlighted that while security forces are undertaking intelligence-based operations in areas along the western border, there was a need to adopt a whole of the nation and whole of the government approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on a long-term basis,” according to the statement.

The Corps Commanders affirmed that military leadership was cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it “resolves to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan”.

"This focused counter terrorism campaign against terrorists as approved by the government, through the whole of the system approach will lead towards eradicating permissive factors of terrorism, extremism and instability in the country,” the statement read.

The forum expressed its assurance in pursuing the goals set by the National Security Committee (NSC) in its meeting on April 7 to turn the tide against terrorism through the coordinated application of all elements of national power.

The Corps Commanders' Conference was held a day after military leaders led by General Munir briefed Parliament about the prevailing national security. During the briefing to Parliament, Munir urged lawmakers to shun debate over 'Naya' or 'Purana' Pakistan and extended Army's full support to them in the country's journey toward development and success.

Pakistan has been faced with a renewed threat by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in TTP violence since peace talks between the militant group and the government began to falter last year. The TTP formally ended the ceasefire on November 28.

The TTP, which is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 was one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

