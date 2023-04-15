Khartoum [Sudan], April 15 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Sudan warned its citizens to stay indoors and not venture out in the wake of clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces.

The Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted, "Notice to all Indians in view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates."

As clashes were reported between rival factions of armed forces in Sudan, several gunshots and explosions rang out on Saturday morning in various parts of Khartoum, reported New York Times.

Many videos appeared on social media showing armed fighters driving across the runway of the city's international airport, conducting checkpoints at crucial traffic intersections, and moving through residential areas. At the same time, heavy gunfire was audible in the background.

The skirmishes were a dire development after weeks of escalating tensions between the Sudanese Army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary organisation, led by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan. In recent days, UN officials and ambassadors from many nations have fought to keep the tensions from escalating into violence. But, those attempts seemed to fail early on Saturday as anxious locals hunkered inside their homes, as per New York Times.

Both sides have been accusing each other of starting the fight. The Rapid Support Forces, in a statement, said it first came under attack at a camp in Soba, in the south of Khartoum, by the regular army in a "sweeping attack with all kinds of heavy and light weapons."

The military, 18 months after its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

The two generals have been openly criticising one another in speeches over the past few months, and they have dispatched reinforcements and armoured vehicles to oppose military camps spread around the city.

Residents' worst fears came true on Saturday when the fighting soon extended across the Nile to Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, where locals reported that armed men had surrounded the state broadcaster's offices.

The flights out of the international airport, which is in central Khartoum, were cancelled, reported New York Times. (ANI)

